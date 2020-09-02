James Addison "Sugarman" CalahanApril 3, 1939 - August 30, 2020Cleburne, TX - James Addison "Sugarman" Calahan, 81, of Cleburne passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Fort Worth.Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Henderson Street Baptist Church. Pastor Neale Oliver will officiate. Burial follows in Baker-Lain Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the church.James was born April 3, 1939, in Cleburne to Lewis Wendel and Mary Oleta Moore Calahan. He married Janet Jacqueline "Jackie" Hughes on May 6, 1967, in Cleburne.Mr. Calahan retired from the Fort Worth Fire Department, where he had served for 26 years, as a captain. Before retiring, he was co-owner of Calahan Dry Wall in Cleburne. He was a member of Henderson Street Baptist Church for many years and of New Hope Baptist Church.Jmaes was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Mary Calahan; his wife, Jackie Calahan, in 2015; twin granddaughters, Jordan and Jadyn Rhone; and brother, Robert Calahan.Survivors: His son, Jeffrey Wayne Calahan; daughter, Jennifer Pruitt and husband, Curtis; grandsons, Jacob Rhone and Joseph Pruitt; great-grandchild, Rosalie Pruitt; sibling, Jerry Calahan and wife, Judy; sisters-in-law, Glenna Calahan, Judy Trice and husband, Sonny, Ann Gatewood and husband, Steve; nieces; nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.