James Alan Davis FORT WORTH--James Alan Davis, 84, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 20, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Monday at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 917 Lamar. Private entombment for the family will be at Greenwood Mausoleum. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the Humane Society of North Texas, 1840 E Lancaster Ave., 76103, in honor of his beloved dachshund, Heidi; or to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 917 Lamar St., Fort Worth, TX 76102; or a . Alan was born June 23, 1934, in Big Spring, Texas, the only child of James A. and Velma Broach Davis. The family moved to Fort Worth in 1940, where Alan graduated from the old Paschal High School in 1951. He then attended the University of Oklahoma for two years before transferring to the University of Texas in 1953. Upon graduation with degrees in Petroleum Engineering and Geology, he was named to the honorary engineering society of Tau Beta Pi and the geological society of Sigma Gamma Epsilon. He was later accepted into Mensa International. After working for Texaco upon discharge from the United States Navy, he worked in Little Rock, Ark., for Arkansas Louisiana Gas Company, then returned to Fort Worth where he was a builder of homes, apartments and townhomes. During his lifetime he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity, the Steeplechase Club of Fort Worth, the Rotary Club of Western Fort Worth, the Breakfast Tip Club and River Crest Country Club. His interests were skiing, scuba, underwater photography, tennis and golf, which he took up at the age of 70. SURVIVORS: Wife of 61 years, the former Joan Zappe of Mineral Wells; daughter, Alann Nolan and husband, Bill, of Fort Worth; son, James Arthur and wife, Kerri, of Dallas; son, John Alan and wife, Peggy, of Tulsa, Okla.; grandchildren, William, Alexa and Lauren Nolan, Jennifer and Katheryne Davis, and Jack Alan Davis; stepgrandson, Sam Percefull; and cousins, Rosalie Louden, Diann Luskie and Roseanna Roix. The family would like to express its sincere gratitude to the exceptional staff and caretakers at Avalon Memory Care for the love and devotion they provided to Alan.



