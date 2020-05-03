James Albert Bush
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Albert Bush ARLINGTON--On Sunday, April 26, 2020, Jim passed away after a courageous battle with progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare but merciless foe. SERVICE: Due to current Covid-related limitations on social gatherings, a celebration of Jim's life will be held at a future date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Advocates for Special People, a local charitable organization for people with developmental disabilities in Arlington that was dear to Jim's heart at www.AdvocatesForSpecialPeople.org/donate Joan, his wife of 54 years, was by his side through it all. Jim was born in Dallas in 1942. He attended Grand Prairie High School, where he made many lifelong friends who probably still have some colorful stories to share. Jim was a talented artist who worked as a graphic designer for local sign companies for more than 40 years. Jim was a train enthusiast, particularly of the Santa Fe variety, and would frequently chase trains with his best friend, John Lenheiser. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Joan; his son, John (and wife, Heidi); his daughter Julie (and husband, Steve); his son, Jamie; his grandchildren, Jillian and Caroline; and his siblings, Debie (Ken), Steve (Jennifer), and Boyd (Sharon).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Thompson & Son Funeral Home
6009 Wedgwood Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76133
(817) 292-2250
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved