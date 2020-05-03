James Albert Bush ARLINGTON--On Sunday, April 26, 2020, Jim passed away after a courageous battle with progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare but merciless foe. SERVICE: Due to current Covid-related limitations on social gatherings, a celebration of Jim's life will be held at a future date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Advocates for Special People, a local charitable organization for people with developmental disabilities in Arlington that was dear to Jim's heart at www.AdvocatesForSpecialPeople.org/donate Joan, his wife of 54 years, was by his side through it all. Jim was born in Dallas in 1942. He attended Grand Prairie High School, where he made many lifelong friends who probably still have some colorful stories to share. Jim was a talented artist who worked as a graphic designer for local sign companies for more than 40 years. Jim was a train enthusiast, particularly of the Santa Fe variety, and would frequently chase trains with his best friend, John Lenheiser. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Joan; his son, John (and wife, Heidi); his daughter Julie (and husband, Steve); his son, Jamie; his grandchildren, Jillian and Caroline; and his siblings, Debie (Ken), Steve (Jennifer), and Boyd (Sharon).
Published in Star-Telegram on May 3, 2020.