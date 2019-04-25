Home

Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76148
(817) 514-9100
James Lucas
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
James Albert "Jim" Lucas, Jr. WATAUGA -- James Albert "Jim" Lucas, Jr. passed away the morning of April 22, 2019. He was 76 years of age. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: service will be held at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel on Friday, April 26, 2019. Visitation with the family will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m. MEMORIALS: are requested to be made to the National Museum of Roller Skating, 4730 South Street, Lincoln, NE 68506, in lieu of flowers. James was preceded in death by his father. SURVIVORS: his mother and step-father, Roma and Barney Bowman; his two brothers and their wives, Charles and Barbara Lucas, Walter and Jenny Lucas; a daughter, Kathy; nieces, Gypsy Lucas, Rebecca Taylor, Kara Cole and Kerry Olson.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 25, 2019
