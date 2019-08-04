Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
James Allen Logan

James Allen Logan Obituary
James Allen Logan FORT WORTH--James Allen Logan passed away at his home on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born Sept. 6, 1934, in Sand Flat, Texas, a small community five miles southeast of Cleburne. "Jimmy" or "Papa" as he was known to his family was born on a dairy farm along with a younger brother, Johnny. He graduated from Cleburne High School and joined the United States Air Force where he honorably served his country for eight years. Jimmy was a carpenter by trade, taking great pride in his work and being recognized as excellent at his job. Everybody that met Jimmy loved him. With his easygoing personality and generous smile, he left everybody he met in an uplifted mood. He was always lighthearted with a great sense of humor. He delighted his children and grandchildren with his joking, teasing and pulling tricks on them. Seriously, he convinced his grandkids if they swallowed a watermelon seed they would have a huge belly. Having fun was part of his DNA. As a younger man, he loved to play and coach baseball. As he matured, he settled for watching and couch coaching his Texas Rangers and his Dallas Cowboys! His love and great faith in Christianity defined his daily life. He loved spending his time with family, eating homecooked meals, especially homemade ice cream, tending to his garden and fussing over his rose bushes. Without a doubt, his best quality was his positive attitude. When doctors told him he had two months to live, his great attitude about life and death kept him going for another six fulfilled years. Jimmy will return to his roots and be buried at Rose Hill Cemetery in Cleburne where his parents and daughter are laid to rest. He will forever be missed and thought about by all of us that love him. God bless you, Jimmy Logan, and we can't wait to see you again one day. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Augustus "Pete" and Pearl Waddell Logan; younger brother, Johnny Logan; and daughter, Robin Logan. SURVIVORS: Jimmy left a tremendous legacy of love and family. He is survived by his wife, who was the love of his life, Vivian Hammond Logan; sons, Roger "Dusty" Barton, Ronnie Logan and Brandon Logan; daughters, Hollie Davis and Ashley Logan; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019
