James Allen Reinarz AUSTIN--Dr. James Allen Reinarz, "Al" passed peacefully from this world on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Al was born in San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 3, 1934, to Berthold H. Reinarz, M.D., and Elaine Francis Weber Reinarz. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Austin and then attended the University of Texas at Austin, which began a lifelong devotion to the Longhorns and all things "UT." He graduated with a B.A. and a B.S. in Chemistry and went on to graduate with high honors from medical school at UTMB in Galveston. Al completed his internship at the University of Michigan, then returned to UTMB for his residency followed by his fellowship in infectious diseases at University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. He was then assigned to Wilford Hall Hospital at Lackland Air Force Base. Board certified in both internal medicine and infectious diseases, he was also on active duty with the USAF; and as a flight surgeon, he was the director of the Infectious Disease Division of the Department of Medicine as a lieutenant colonel. He then transferred to the Air Force Reserve as a colonel where he remained until he was recalled to active duty during Desert Storm. Al joined the faculty of UTMB as associate professor and director, Division of Infectious Diseases and served as a professor of Internal Medicine until his retirement from UTMB in 1993. After his "retirement," Al served at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth as both Director of Internal Medicine and Director of Infectious Diseases and Hospital Infection Control. He later returned to Austin where he was senior medical advisor to the Commissioner, Texas Department of Health. Al was preceded in death by his parents, Berthold H. Reinarz, M.D. and Elaine Francis Weber Reinarz, and brother, Ronald Bert Reinarz, Ph.D. SURVIVORS: Al leaves behind his children, Diane Elaine Reinarz, Janet Reinarz Charnes (William Charnes), Douglas Allen Reinarz (Dawn Vincent Reinarz), Lynda Reinarz Costa (Kyle Costa); grandchildren, Thomas Evan Kaspar, Kyle Weston Kaspar, Rendon Marie Reinarz, Reid Joseph Foster and Claire Ellen Pearl Foster; and his faithful cat, Slash. Al also leaves behind his dear sister-in-law, Alice Reinarz, Ph.D.; nephew, David Reinarz (Amy Ehrenfeld Ehrenfled Reinarz); niece, Lisa Reinarz Lange (Andreas Lange); great-nieces, Elle Reinarz and Hannah Lange; and great-nephews, Alexander Lange and Cole Reinarz. What follows are some thoughts in his own words about the incredible life he led: "I have been blessed by having a great life and am appreciative of almost all of it. I wish to give thanks to the many who have been my heroes and without whom my life would have been not nearly so fulfilling, rewarding, and happy. I have been the beneficiary of so many good things and I do appreciate all who have been my friends, mentors, role models, colleagues, and associates. With precious few exceptions, most folks I've known, worked with, played with, or been acquaintances I am grateful for and I consider them to be most valued friends." Al was a beloved teacher, mentor, friend, doctor, colleague, father, grandfather and uncle. He will be greatly missed by all who were privileged enough to know him. He will be remembered by his deep unwavering loyalty to his country, the great state of Texas, the University of Texas, his cats, football, classical music, good food and inappropriate jokes. He was as authentic as they come, never shying away from challenging issues or dissenting opinions. He was deeply curious and relished intellectually stimulating conversations. He did not take himself too seriously and could readily and heartily laugh at himself. Al was greatly loved by his children and grandchildren and was given the endearing moniker "Pubs" and later "Grandpubs" which he enjoyed. The family would like to thank his doctor, Dr. Richard E. Helmer M.D. FACP; his close friend and caretaker, Lynda McNatt; Sylvia with HomeWell; Hospice Austin; and all those near and far that called, texted and visited in the last few weeks. SERVICE: Honoring his wishes, there will be no formal service but a celebration of life in the coming months. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the or one of the numerous charities Al supported such as Meals on Wheels, Mobile Loaves and Fishes, KUT or .
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020