Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Arthur Franklin Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Arthur Franklin Jr. Obituary
James Arthur Franklin Jr. FORT WORTH--James Arthur Franklin Jr., a retired U.S. Postal employee, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in the chapel of Serenity Funerals & Cremations, Rev. Carl Franklin officiating. Mr. James A. Franklin Jr. will be laid to rest at 1:15 p.m. Saturday in the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. SURVIVORS: Left with fond and precious memories are daughter, Takoya Franklin Tillery; brothers, Carl Franklin (Gwendolyn), Lowell Franklin (Sylvia), Gerry Franklin (Javette), and Michael Anthony Franklin; sisters, Melissa Ann Franklin and Debbie Lynn Jones; the mother of his daughter, Sharon Conley Franklin; a host of other relatives and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -