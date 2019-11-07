|
James Arthur Franklin Jr. FORT WORTH--James Arthur Franklin Jr., a retired U.S. Postal employee, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in the chapel of Serenity Funerals & Cremations, Rev. Carl Franklin officiating. Mr. James A. Franklin Jr. will be laid to rest at 1:15 p.m. Saturday in the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. SURVIVORS: Left with fond and precious memories are daughter, Takoya Franklin Tillery; brothers, Carl Franklin (Gwendolyn), Lowell Franklin (Sylvia), Gerry Franklin (Javette), and Michael Anthony Franklin; sisters, Melissa Ann Franklin and Debbie Lynn Jones; the mother of his daughter, Sharon Conley Franklin; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 7, 2019