James Artis Wilson FORT WORTH -- Mr. James A. Wilson, 74, Owner of James Welding Company, transitioned from time into eternity on Monday, June 3, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Rising Star Baptist Church, 4216 Avenue M @ Miller Avenue; You may visit Mr. Wilson from Noon-5:00 p.m., Friday at Tree of Life and the family will receive friends from 7:00-8:00 p.m., at the church. SURVIVORS: Left in God's care: His Beloved Children, Belinda Guice, Michael Wilson, Gwenita Roberts (El Greco), James Romant Fry (Marcia), James "JJ" Wilson, Jr. and Keshia Wilson; seven siblings and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 7, 2019