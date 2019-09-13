|
James L. Branum KELLER -- James Lowell Branum was born on March 19, 1934 in Pilot Point, Texas to the late Samuel Clyde Branum and Willie Naomi (Wood) Branum. He passed away on September 10, 2019 at home in Keller, Texas at the age of 85. FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Saturday, September 14 at South Euless Baptist Church located at 1000 Simmons Drive, Euless, Texas 76040 with interment at 2 p.m. at Pilot Point Community Cemetery in Pilot Point, Texas. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 13 at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. He served our country in the United States Air Force. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Billy Clyde Branum and Alvin Roy Branum and sister, Naomi Odell. SURVIVORS: his wife of 63 years, Maxine Branum of Keller; daughters, Jaimie Smith and her husband, Greg of Fort Worth and Janice Thomas and her husband, Jason of Keller; grandchildren, Raleigh Smith and wife, Katherine, Preslea Thomas, Parc Thomas, and Jack Thomas; great-grandchildren, James Smith and Ophelia Smith; brother, Elwood Branum and wife, Kathy of Pilot Point, Texas.
