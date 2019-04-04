James "Jim" Brice Lewellen BENBROOK -- James "Jim" Brice Lewellen, father and grandfather, 84, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. VISITATION: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood Chapel. Burial will be at a later date at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery, Oklahoma City. Jim was born July 24, 1934, in St. Louis, Mo., to J. W. "Jay" Lewellen and Daisy Marie "Pete" Peterman Lewellen. The family moved to Okla. when he was a toddler, residing in Stillwater a few years and then settling in Oklahoma City. Following his high school graduation at Classen High School, where he was known as "Big Lou", he attended Oklahoma University. In 1958, Jim received his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management Engineering at OU. Following graduation, he worked as an Industrial Engineer for the Air Force Logistics Command at Tinker AFB and, in his spare time, became a graduate student at Oklahoma State University. He met his wife, Merrilyn Gail Giles, in Sunday school class at St. Luke's Methodist Church where they were married Jan. 14, 1961. In 1966, Jim received his Professional Engineer license from the state of Okla. and was awarded a Master of Science degree in Industrial Engineering and Management from Oklahoma State University. Jim accepted a position in the Air Force Plant Representatives Office at General Dynamics in Fort Worth and worked in the F-lll and F-16 weapon system programs. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Senior Member of the American Institute of Industrial Engineers, Life Member-OU Alumni Association, and Life Member-OSU Alumni Association. In his spare time, besides being President of the AFPRO credit union, playing golf, and coaching soccer, he attended Texas Christian University working toward another Master's Degree in Business Administration. In 1977, Jim's under 14-age soccer team, which included his son, won the City Championship. He got his first hole-in-one in May 1986 at Squaw Creek Golf Club! Jim retired in January 1992 and enjoyed playing golf, building golf clubs, and spending time with his family. SURVIVORS: Wife of 58 years, Gail Lewellen; son, Robert "Bobby" Giles Lewellen; daughter-in-law, Shavonne Louise Ashley Lewellen; grandson, Brandon Thomas Lewellen; granddaughters, Lauren Ashley Lewellen and Katelyn Elizabeth Lewellen; and a few cousins, and special friends.



