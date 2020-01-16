|
James Bruce Rasco BURLESON -- James Bruce Rasco, 74, peacefully passed away on Christmas Day 2019 at his home in Burleson. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m., Fri., Jan. 17, Pathway Church, Burleson. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consider contributing to the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation. He was a veteran, a graduate of Tech High School and Texas Wesleyan Univ., served the community of Burleson as a CPA & City Councilman; he loved to fish, hunt, golf & travel while making memories with his family. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, James A.D. "Dee" Rasco, Irene King; step-mother, Faye Rasco; and his sister, Cheryl Morgan. SURVIVORS: his beloved wife of 55 years, Donna Rasco; son, Jeff Rasco & his wife, Michelle; daughter, Jenn Redmond & her husband, Mike; bonus daughter, Marianna McNeel; brothers, Jack Rasco & Rick Dooling and his wife, Linda; sister, Kay Scott and her husband, Bill; grandson, Dakota Fox; granddaughters, Cadence, Evangeline & Daria Rasco.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 16, 2020