Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Lowry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Buchanan Lowry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Buchanan Lowry FORT WORTH--James Buchanan "Buck" Lowry left his family and friends on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friends and family will celebrate their good fortune of knowing him at Angelo's Barbecue, 2533 White Settlement Road, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. MEMORIALS: If you would like to honor his memory, please make a donation to the at their National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford St., Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-90316, , or to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134, www.copdfoundation.org. Buck was born in Breckenridge, Texas, on March 2, 1933. He spent much of his youth in Wichita Falls. He served in the Army from 1955 to 1957. During the 1970's he moved to Fort Worth, becoming the facilities architect for Alcon Labs. Buck did not have a college degree, but his extensive knowledge and experience with architecture enabled him to pass the Texas state exam and become a registered Texas architect in 1973 and a member of the American Institute of Architects in 1978. Buck later worked for Ted Roos and Associates, designing and implementing Herman Miller and Knoll office work stations. Buck enjoyed creating all kinds of art. In addition to architecture, he made paintings, mosaics, sculptures, macrames, carpentry, and landscaping. He had a wonderful sense of humor that his friends greatly enjoyed. Buck was preceded in death by his brother, Marion Mueller Lowry; his father, James Vance Horner Lowry; his mother, Burla Agnes Buchanan Lowry; and his stepmother, Irene Lowry. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Annette; his son, Matt Holder and his wife, Jamie, and their daughter, Jaden; his daughter, Lynn DeHart and her husband, Rory, and her son, Zach Johnston.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.