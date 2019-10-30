|
|
James Buchanan Lowry FORT WORTH--James Buchanan "Buck" Lowry left his family and friends on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friends and family will celebrate their good fortune of knowing him at Angelo's Barbecue, 2533 White Settlement Road, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. MEMORIALS: If you would like to honor his memory, please make a donation to the at their National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford St., Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-90316, , or to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134, www.copdfoundation.org. Buck was born in Breckenridge, Texas, on March 2, 1933. He spent much of his youth in Wichita Falls. He served in the Army from 1955 to 1957. During the 1970's he moved to Fort Worth, becoming the facilities architect for Alcon Labs. Buck did not have a college degree, but his extensive knowledge and experience with architecture enabled him to pass the Texas state exam and become a registered Texas architect in 1973 and a member of the American Institute of Architects in 1978. Buck later worked for Ted Roos and Associates, designing and implementing Herman Miller and Knoll office work stations. Buck enjoyed creating all kinds of art. In addition to architecture, he made paintings, mosaics, sculptures, macrames, carpentry, and landscaping. He had a wonderful sense of humor that his friends greatly enjoyed. Buck was preceded in death by his brother, Marion Mueller Lowry; his father, James Vance Horner Lowry; his mother, Burla Agnes Buchanan Lowry; and his stepmother, Irene Lowry. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Annette; his son, Matt Holder and his wife, Jamie, and their daughter, Jaden; his daughter, Lynn DeHart and her husband, Rory, and her son, Zach Johnston.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 30, 2019