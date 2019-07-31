|
|
James "Jim" Cates NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--James "Jim" Cates, 79, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Graveside: 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Viewing: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Olivet. James was a beloved husband and father. He served in the U.S. Navy and will receive military honors at his burial. SURVIVORS: His wife, Anna; sons, Jimmy and wife, Christie, and Ricky; grandsons, Nick and wife, April, and Shawn; and two great-grandsons.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 31, 2019