Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Resources
More Obituaries for James Cates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim" Cates

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Jim" Cates Obituary
James "Jim" Cates NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--James "Jim" Cates, 79, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Graveside: 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Viewing: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Olivet. James was a beloved husband and father. He served in the U.S. Navy and will receive military honors at his burial. SURVIVORS: His wife, Anna; sons, Jimmy and wife, Christie, and Ricky; grandsons, Nick and wife, April, and Shawn; and two great-grandsons.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now