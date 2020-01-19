|
James Charles McMahan FORT WORTH--James Charles McMahan, 85, of Fort Worth, Texas, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at a local hospital, surrounded by family members. SERVICE: A worship service celebrating Jim's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Doxology church, where Jim and Dolores attended. If you would like to visit with the family before the service, they will be accepting greetings and condolences at 10 a.m. There will be no graveside service due to Jim's choice of cremation and tissue/donation. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please contribute in Jim's memory to Brain Treatment Foundation. D?onations may be made at https://braintreatmentfoundation.com/donate/ or checks can be mailed to Brain Treatment Foundation, 391 E. Las Colinas Blvd., Suite 130323, Irving, TX 75039. Jim was born Feb. 23, 1934, in Flint, Mich., the son of the late Charles Herbert McMahan and Gurneth Emily Turner McMahan. He was the youngest of three siblings. In high school he enjoyed sports, especially baseball. On April 23, 1955, he married Dolores Irene Rudd. Jim earned an Associate Degree in Business and worked for American Bakeries for 25 years. In 1975, he became a real estate broker and continued in that career into his 80s. He lived in three different states throughout his life: Michigan, Texas, and Florida. Jim had a strong faith and was known for his honesty and integrity. He also had a wonderful sense of humor that delighted his friends and family. Jim absolutely loved hunting and fishing, and just being out in nature. He started hunting rabbits as a boy in the woods of Northern Michigan, and as he grew older he enjoyed deer hunting. He passed this love onto his son and grandson, and future generations, and was out hunting with them a week before his death. He traveled to Alaska, fishing for salmon in the wilderness as recently as 2017. He also fished often when he lived in Florida, and was an expert grill master with many original recipes for a wide variety of wild game. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Gurneth. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dolores; sisters, Shirley Smith and Marilyn Sanders; children, Cindy Arnold, Cathy McMahan, Jim McMahan II, and Cheryl Capshaw; grandchildren, Miles Arnold, Margie Johnston, Megan Withers, Morgan McMahan, Mason McMahan, Zach Capshaw, Emily Capshaw, and Elizabeth Capshaw; and great-grandchildren, Hudson Arnold, Brooklyn Arnold, Willow Johnston, Waverly Johnston, and Veda Withers.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 19, 2020