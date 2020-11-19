1/1
James Cleveland Laney
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Cleveland Laney
June 25, 1926 - November 15, 2020
Arlington, Texas - James Cleveland Laney, 94, passed away at home on Sunday Nov.15, 2020.
Memorial Service: 1 p.m. Friday Nov. 20, 2020, at the First Baptist Church Arlington, 301 S. Center St. Social distancing and masks required. The service will be live streamed at livestream.com/fbcarlington/laney-memorial.
Visitation: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church Arlington.
Memorials: Donations may be made in Jim's honor to Mission Arlington (https://missionarlington.org/online-donations/).
He was born June 25, 1926, in Jean, Texas (Young County), the second youngest of eight brothers and sisters. He graduated from Olney High School in 1945, went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1946, a veteran of WWII, stationed in the Pacific.
He moved to Arlington, Texas in 1946, remaining there for the entirety of his life. He graduated from North Texas State in 1950 with BBA in General Business. He worked for Texas Electric Service Company for 37 years from 1950 to 1987 and had a long successful career.
Jim met the love his life, Joann, when she came in to pay her electric bill in 1955. They were married on July 21, 1956 and have been inseparable since. "Jim and Joann" could have formed one word. For over 64 years, Jim adored Joann and he loved her as much the last days of his life as he did the first days of their marriage which was amazing.
Jim was a part of Arlington and he was proud to serve the community. He was a Charter member of the Six Flags Kiwanis Club and served in that club for over 30 years and was former president, Board Member and Sponsor of the Key Club. He was on the Arlington Chamber Board of Directors and was awarded "Citizen of Year" in 1975. He was on the Board of Directors for Arlington Charities, R.S.V.P. Organization and First Call for Help.
Jim also had a second career at Arlington Funeral Home for almost 16 years and retired after working 3,330 funerals keeping records of every service.
Jim loved the Lord and he loved his family. He was a pillar of faith at First Baptist Church Arlington, a Trustee, Chairman of the Deacon Board and Deacon Emeritus. He especially enjoyed working on the New Member Orientation staff. He served on numerous committees (Pastor Search, Deacon Nomination, Hospitality, Finance, Committee on Committees). He taught in the Children's Department and had a staff position training at the Glorieta Baptist Assembly in New Mexico for several summers.
If you knew Jim Laney, you most likely loved Jim Laney. He always made people feel special and he made the world a better place.
Survivors: Loving wife of 64 years, Hazel Joann Laney; sons, Todd Laney and wife, Traci and Bruce Laney and wife, Jodi; grandson, Justin James Laney and wife, Courtney. He found out the day before he passed he would be having a new great grandson, Crosby James Laney coming in March 2021.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
04:00 - 06:30 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Memorial service
01:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved