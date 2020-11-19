James Cleveland Laney
June 25, 1926 - November 15, 2020
Arlington, Texas - James Cleveland Laney, 94, passed away at home on Sunday Nov.15, 2020.
Memorial Service: 1 p.m. Friday Nov. 20, 2020, at the First Baptist Church Arlington, 301 S. Center St. Social distancing and masks required. The service will be live streamed at livestream.com/fbcarlington/laney-memorial
.
Visitation: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church Arlington.
Memorials: Donations may be made in Jim's honor to Mission Arlington (https://missionarlington.org/online-donations/
).
He was born June 25, 1926, in Jean, Texas (Young County), the second youngest of eight brothers and sisters. He graduated from Olney High School in 1945, went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1946, a veteran of WWII, stationed in the Pacific.
He moved to Arlington, Texas in 1946, remaining there for the entirety of his life. He graduated from North Texas State in 1950 with BBA in General Business. He worked for Texas Electric Service Company for 37 years from 1950 to 1987 and had a long successful career.
Jim met the love his life, Joann, when she came in to pay her electric bill in 1955. They were married on July 21, 1956 and have been inseparable since. "Jim and Joann" could have formed one word. For over 64 years, Jim adored Joann and he loved her as much the last days of his life as he did the first days of their marriage which was amazing.
Jim was a part of Arlington and he was proud to serve the community. He was a Charter member of the Six Flags Kiwanis Club and served in that club for over 30 years and was former president, Board Member and Sponsor of the Key Club. He was on the Arlington Chamber Board of Directors and was awarded "Citizen of Year" in 1975. He was on the Board of Directors for Arlington Charities, R.S.V.P. Organization and First Call for Help.
Jim also had a second career at Arlington Funeral Home for almost 16 years and retired after working 3,330 funerals keeping records of every service.
Jim loved the Lord and he loved his family. He was a pillar of faith at First Baptist Church Arlington, a Trustee, Chairman of the Deacon Board and Deacon Emeritus. He especially enjoyed working on the New Member Orientation staff. He served on numerous committees (Pastor Search, Deacon Nomination, Hospitality, Finance, Committee on Committees). He taught in the Children's Department and had a staff position training at the Glorieta Baptist Assembly in New Mexico for several summers.
If you knew Jim Laney, you most likely loved Jim Laney. He always made people feel special and he made the world a better place.
Survivors: Loving wife of 64 years, Hazel Joann Laney; sons, Todd Laney and wife, Traci and Bruce Laney and wife, Jodi; grandson, Justin James Laney and wife, Courtney. He found out the day before he passed he would be having a new great grandson, Crosby James Laney coming in March 2021.