Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery
13005 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75243
(469) 925-1436
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
James Dale Netherland


1938 - 2020
James Dale Netherland Obituary
James Dale Netherland PLANO--James Dale Netherland, born July 16, 1938, in Shreveport, La., passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15. Both at Restland Funeral Home in Dallas, Texas. Dale was an entrepreneurial stock broker who created the brokerage firms, Institutional Equity and Netherland Securities, as well as served as chairman of the board for each of these companies, including Southwest Securities. He was a graduate of Byrd High School and Texas Christian University where he was head cheerleader and member of the Phi Delt fraternity. He served in the army from 1961-1963 where he was a captain. He was a world traveler who loved experiencing other cultures. Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Claudia "Corky" Maddock Netherland; his parents, James Luther "Red" Netherland and O'Leta McCalip Netherland; brother, Wayne Netherland. SURVIVORS: He is survived by daughter, Christy Nabors and her sons, Blake and Brent; daughter, Cathy Frye and her husband, Jerry, and their children, Grant, Claudia, Audrey and Heather; son, David Netherland and his wife, Shawn, and their son, Drew; brother, Larry Netherland and his wife, Sue.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 15, 2020
