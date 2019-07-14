|
James David Roberson FORT WORTH--James David Roberson, 81, went home to glory on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Church on Rush Creek, 2350 S.W. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, Texas, 76017. Wake: 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5701 E. Loop 820 S., Fort Worth, Texas, 76119. SURVIVORS: He leaves to cherish his memories, loving and devoted wife, Jessevette Roberson; daughters, Jocelyn Warren, Rachel Taylor (Clifford); granddaughters, Ashlyn and Addison Warren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 14, 2019