Golden Gate Funeral Home
5701 E Loop 820 S.
Fort Worth, TX 76119
817-478-9555
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Golden Gate Funeral Home
5701 E Loop 820 S.
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Church on Rush Creek
2350 S.W. Green Oaks Blvd.
Arlington, TX
James David Roberson Obituary
James David Roberson FORT WORTH--James David Roberson, 81, went home to glory on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Church on Rush Creek, 2350 S.W. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, Texas, 76017. Wake: 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5701 E. Loop 820 S., Fort Worth, Texas, 76119. SURVIVORS: He leaves to cherish his memories, loving and devoted wife, Jessevette Roberson; daughters, Jocelyn Warren, Rachel Taylor (Clifford); granddaughters, Ashlyn and Addison Warren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 14, 2019
