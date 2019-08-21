|
James David Smith BURLESON--James David Smith, 93, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. SERVICE: Noon Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Burleson Church of the Nazarene, Burleson, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Burleson Church of the Nazarene. James a lifelong member of the clergy and an accomplished cutting horse trainer. He was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters; and son, Mark Anthony Smith. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Anne Smith; sons, Keith and Kevin Rutledge; daughter, Lesa Smith; sister, Wanda Greathouse; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family members, friends and his grey mare, never-ending love.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 21, 2019