Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
(817) 478-6955
Resources
More Obituaries for James Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James David Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James David Smith Obituary
James David Smith BURLESON--James David Smith, 93, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. SERVICE: Noon Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Burleson Church of the Nazarene, Burleson, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Burleson Church of the Nazarene. James a lifelong member of the clergy and an accomplished cutting horse trainer. He was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters; and son, Mark Anthony Smith. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Anne Smith; sons, Keith and Kevin Rutledge; daughter, Lesa Smith; sister, Wanda Greathouse; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family members, friends and his grey mare, never-ending love.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now