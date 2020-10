Or Copy this URL to Share

James Dollar

October 12, 2020

Grand Praire , Texas - Dollar, James Toliver, age 83, of Grand Praire, TX passed away on October 12,2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday October 17. At 10:00 am, at St Anne's Church 6055 Azle Ave Fort Worth, TX 76135. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St Anne's Church.





