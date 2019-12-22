|
James Don Fowler WATAUGA--James Don Fowler, at age 77, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, following a brief, but valiant fight against cancer. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 3200 Denton Hwy. in Haltom City. Rev. Mel Bishara officiating. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to the or St. Luke United Methodist Church. James was born Jan. 26, 1942, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Anne Elizabeth Hays and James G. Fowler; however, he was raised by his beloved stepfather, Cleo McDonald. James served in the U.S. Navy. James was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Forrest Ross Jr. SURVIVORS: Wife, Susan Ash Fowler; children, Deborah McDonald, Charles Fowler, Tricia Fowler, Daisy Fowler, Aspen Myrick and Lesley Lynch; sister, Margaret Ross; numerous beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 22, 2019