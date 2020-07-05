James Donald Dishman Jr. SPRINGTOWN--It is with great sadness that the family of James Donald Dishman Jr. announces James passed away suddenly at the age of 61 years on Saturday, June 27, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: in memory of James will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, in Annis Chapel Cemetery, 790 Co Rd 3696, Springtown, Texas, 76082. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Texas Paw Prints non-profit organization. Donations may be sent via paypal at hairball@texaspawprints.org or check to Texas Paw Prints, P.O. Box 600644, Dallas, TX, 75360. James was preceded in death by his parents, James Donald Dishman Sr. and Kitty Anita Price Goldberg; and brothers, Morton Goldberg Jr. and Christopher Dishman. SURVIVORS: James will be forever remembered by his daughters, Jennifer McCurdy and Amy Behrens; his grandchildren, James Edward, Nicholas David; his great-grandson, Greyson Lyle Thatcher; his brother, James Aaron Dishman; sisters, Cindy White, Lisa Goldberg, and Lena Roman; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.