James Douglas Moore FORT WORTH--James Douglas Moore died Sunday, May 5, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. Douglas was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was loved by all who met him. Douglas was a sweet and caring man who especially took joy in granddaughters, Caroline and Emily. He was their "Poppy." Douglas was an avid model railroad hobbyist, who was most happy surrounded by his trains in his "special" train building. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and his loving memory will always be in their hearts. Douglas was preceded in death by his sister, Beth. SURVIVORS: His wife, Barbara; daughter, Cindy Callender; granddaughters, Emily Grace and Caroline Elizabeth; sister, Paula Williams; and cousin, Mary Helen Tosh.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 8, 2019