James Douglas Ray DECATUR -- James Douglas Ray passed away October 8, 2019. FUNERAL: Friday, October 11, 2019, 1:00 PM, First Baptist Church, Springtown. Interment: Annis Chapel Cemetery, Springtown, Texas. Visitation: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 6-8 PM, White's Funeral Chapel.\ He was born October 31, 1944, in Sherman, Texas, to James E. Ray and Maudie L. Ray (nee Phelps). James was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sandra Ray. He served in the United States Air Force. James was a retired Battalion Chief with the Fort Worth Fire Department with over 30 years service. SURVIVORS: James is survived by his wife, Linda (Owens) Ray; son, Mike Ray (Judy); daughter, Carla Garrett (Tim); son-in-law, Ken Allen; Grandsons, Dylan Ray, Max Allen, Cooper Garrett; granddaughters, Faith Allen, Jill Ray; and great-granddaughter, Everleigh Anderson.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 11, 2019