James Downe FORT WORTH--James "Bub" Downe, 85, moved to Heaven on Friday, April 17, 2020. SERVICE: Immediate family gathered to celebrate his life at his graveside in Justin, Texas, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Bub was born in Fort Worth, Texas, to Samuel Herbert and Ruby Lyon Downe on Feb. 23, 1935. His love for cattle and the state of Texas developed at an early age as he was raised and spent much of his time on the family's dairy farm in Justin, Texas. Bub was active in 4-H and FFA as a young adult and showed beef and dairy cattle until he graduated from Northwest High School. He then went on to Sam Houston State University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture in 1957, and would later earn a Master's Degree in Education. A few months after his college graduation, Bub married the love of his life, Judy, and began teaching at Northwest School District in 1959. Bub was passionate about making a positive impact on the youth in Texas school systems, and spent 30 years with the Hurst-Euless-Bedford School District. There, he served in various leadership roles, including coach, teacher, vice principal, and principal. In 2015 Bub was inducted into the H-E-B ISD Hall of Fame with the honor of "Distinguished Former Employee." Bub's two passions for cattle and young adults merged, and he raised show calves for 4-H and FFA youth for many decades. Some of Bub's proudest moments included watching his children and grandchildren show cattle that he had raised. Though Bub raised many calves that became winners in the show ring, he will be remembered most for the way that he served the Lord and gave God all the glory for his successes. He was an active member of First Baptist Church Hurst for 57 years where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. Bub lived his life in a passionate pursuit of the Lord, and had a desire to also see others develop an intimate relationship with the Lord as well. Bub's kind, genuine demeanor had a way of breaking down barriers, making others feel right at home with him. He had a knack for encouraging others and calling forth the best in the people that he came in contact with. He treated others with love and respect, leaving them feeling cherished and important. His signature grin was contagious and inviting. Bub loved and served his friends, his family, and the Lord all the days of his life. We are challenged to love as Bub did, and we rejoice that he is better than he has ever been and is enjoying his exciting, hallelujah time in Heaven. Bub was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Herbert and Ruby Lyon Downe. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judy; son, Jimmy Downe and wife, Wende; daughter, D'Ann Jordan and husband, Rory; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Ray Downe and wife, Sue, Arthur Downe and wife, Darlene, Beverly Pistone and husband, John, Bobby Downe and wife, Linda, Sue Downe and husband, Reuben Leslie; sister-in-law, Jane German and husband, John; and numerous nieces and nephews. "Not to us, O Lord, not to us, but to your name be the glory"--Psalm 115:1