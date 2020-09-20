James Dwyer

November 6, 1942 - September 17, 2020

North Richland Hills, Texas - James Dwyer of North Richland Hills, Texas, passed away on September 17, 2020 in North Richland Hills Texas

He will always be remembered as a loving husband and father. He will also be remembered as Papa to his grandchildren.

He was born on November 6, 1942 in Hollywood California to June and Karl Dwyer. James truly loved life. James was preceded in death by his parents and his son Richard. James is survived by his wife, Angie; Son, Kenney and wife Kerrie; Grandchildren, Cydney, Blayne, Karli, and Landry. He is also survived by two sisters, Willow and Delta, and a brother Bill. The visitation will be held from 9 – 10 o'clock a.m. on Thursday, September 24 at the Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park with a reception to follow in the Bluebonnet Family Lounge.





