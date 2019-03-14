|
|
Rev. James E. Tarpley, Jr. MEADOWBROOK -- Rev. James E. Tarpley, Jr. a loving husband, father and grandfather heard the Master say, "Well Done Thy Good And Faithful Servant," Monday, March 11, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday at Meadowbrook First Baptist Church. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. and Wake: 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at Baker Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: Wife of 38 years, Bobbie J. Tarpley; children, Carolyn Tarpley Allen, David DeWayne Tarpley, Michael Fredrick Tarpley, Rev. Ronnie Ray Tarpley (Sheila), Deacon George Lenard Johnson (Debra); sisters, Dorothy Tarpley Henderson, LaVerne Tarpley Solomon; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, several nephews, nieces cousins church family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 14, 2019