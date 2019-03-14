Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
301 East Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-332-4468
Resources
More Obituaries for James Tarpley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Tarpley Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James E. Tarpley Jr. Obituary
Rev. James E. Tarpley, Jr. MEADOWBROOK -- Rev. James E. Tarpley, Jr. a loving husband, father and grandfather heard the Master say, "Well Done Thy Good And Faithful Servant," Monday, March 11, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday at Meadowbrook First Baptist Church. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. and Wake: 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at Baker Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: Wife of 38 years, Bobbie J. Tarpley; children, Carolyn Tarpley Allen, David DeWayne Tarpley, Michael Fredrick Tarpley, Rev. Ronnie Ray Tarpley (Sheila), Deacon George Lenard Johnson (Debra); sisters, Dorothy Tarpley Henderson, LaVerne Tarpley Solomon; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, several nephews, nieces cousins church family and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now