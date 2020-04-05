|
James Earl Browning ALVARADO--James Earl Browning of Alvarado, Texas, passed away at the age of 71 on Friday, March 20, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He remained strong and positive throughout his struggle, researching alternative therapies and treatments, and enjoying visits from friends and loved ones. His faith in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, never wavered. James was a source of love and encouragement to all who were privileged to know him. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be conducted at the Burleson Church of Christ at a later date due to current health restrictions limiting such gatherings today. Arrangements under the care of Mountain Valley Funeral Home of Joshua, Texas. James was born Feb. 7, 1949, in Lake Jackson, Texas, to the union of Ralph Hayes Browning Sr. of Waco, Texas, and Mary Della Thompson of Robstown, Texas. He graduated from Burleson High School in 1967 and worked as a general contractor for 40 years. Later in life, James started a second career with his son, Jas, as a master knife maker, selling his custom creations online and at gun shows throughout Texas, initially under the brand name J Earl, and later Browning & Son. James was an accomplished guitarist, singer, and songwriter throughout his life, often performing with bands at local venues. James was preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: He is deeply missed by his son, James Ellis Browning, "Jas" of Alvarado, Texas; grandchildren, Jasmine Nicole, Kara Lynn, James Ellis Jr., "JJ," and Della Elaine; daughter, Jenny Darley Kern and husband, Andrew, of Dallas; grandchildren, Irene Brooklynn and Wright Micah; brothers, Ralph H. Browning Jr. of Brownwood, Texas, and Robert Wade Browning of Burleson, Texas; sister, Della Browning Barron and husband, Timothy, of Plano, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends whose lives he touched.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020