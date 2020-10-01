James Earl Humphries

July 8, 1952 - September 5, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - James Earl Humphries, died Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was 68 years old.

James was born July 8, 1952, in Wichita, Kansas, where his father was stationed with the U.S. Air Force. The second born of nine children, James graduated in 1970 from Mount Assumption Institute in Plattsburgh, New York. As a teen, he would often sit in the living room reading encyclopedias. Jim enjoyed music, was witty, and was known as a giving person. He worked in the security industry before his retirement.

James's family thanks the excellent doctors and nurses of Dallas Parkland Memorial Hospital Burn Center, for their care and diligent work to keep James as comfortable as possible.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Earl and Ellen Dolores Humphries, his sister Patricia Kathryn Humphries Mueller, and his brother Richard Grattan Humphries.

Survivors:

Siblings: Bill Humphries and wife, Helen, of Norwalk, Conn.; Diane Humphries of Burleson; Dave Mueller and wife, Sherry, of Plano; Bob Humphries and wife, Linda, of Cleburne; Judy Keen and husband, Ronnie, of Haslet; Nancy Nguyen and husband, Joseph, of Weatherford; Mary Hansen and husband, Scott, of Burleson; and Beth Hybarger and husband Matt, of Fort Worth.

Dearest friend: Lillian Meador.

Memorial Service: Due to COVID, a memorial service will be privately held for the family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store