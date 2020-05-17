James Earl Parris LIPAN--James Earl Parris passed away peacefully at his home in Lipan, Texas, on Thursday, May 14, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, in Johnson Cemetery in Dennis. James was born Sept. 9, 1941, in Mount Vernon, Texas. At age 6, his parents moved to Fort Worth then to White Settlement. After high school, James joined the Navy. He met his wife, Carmen, and they lived in Key West, Fla., until the end of his four-year service. From there, James and Carmen moved to Fort Worth for several years then in 1978 purchased land in the Dennis/Lipan area. James worked for General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin from 1965 to 2004. James loved the country life. He enjoyed working with tractors, taking care of farm animals, and working the land. James was preceded in death by his parents; son, Vernon; sister-in-law, Carol Jean Parris; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. SURVIVORS: James is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carmen; sons, Jackie Parris and wife, Sherri, and John Parris; brothers, Jeff Parris and Maxi Cardoza and wife, Beverly; grandchildren, Candice and husband, Jessie, Stephanie and husband, Mick, Lauren and husband, Rodney, Rian, Madison, James Calvin, Jared, Jett, and Jackson; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Lily, Kinsley, London, Pryson, Jaxon, Major, Leighton, Christian and Cutter.