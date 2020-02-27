|
James Earl Williams FORT WORTH -- James E. Williams passed on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 surrounded by family. SERVICE: 11 a.m., Sat., Feb. 29, Rising Star Baptist Church, 4216 Ave M. Burial: Cedar Hill. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m., Fri. at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: wife, Annie Williams; son, James Williams, Jr.; brother, Lee Chester (Betty) Williams; sisters, Martha Anderson, Kristine Gause; grandchildren; Jeffrey , James, Allana Williams, and Christian Wilson; great-grand Sevin.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 27, 2020