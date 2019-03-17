James Edward Booth BURLESON--James Edward Booth, 59, of Burleson went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 15, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home. Interment: Rendon Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made in James' name to by visiting https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude-today. James was born Jan. 3, 1960, in Waco to Clarence Jr. and Vida Cantrell Booth. He grew up in the Burleson/Rendon area where he enjoyed building and racing cars and motorcycles in his younger years. He found his true calling when he began riding horses. For the last 25 years, he had a successful career where he owned JB Cow Horses, training ranch sorting, team penning and cutting horses. He was regarded as a true cowboy, a great horseman, and mentor to many in the sport of team penning and ranch sorting. James married Terri in 1992, and they were happily married for 26 years. James was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Jr. and Vida Booth. SURVIVORS: Wife of 26 years, Terri; sons, Charles Booth and wife, Cherie, David McDaniel and wife, Tiffany Romo; daughter, Christy Duncan and husband, Bailey; brother, Harold Booth; grandchildren, Camille Smith, Garrett James Duncan, Kyleigh Booth, Ava Grace Duncan and Caden James Booth.



Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 17, 2019