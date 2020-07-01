James Edward Brewer FORT WORTH--James Edward Brewer, "Coach Brewer," 90, went to be with the Lord Sunday evening, June 28, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 9 a.m. Thursday in Greenwood Memorial Park, 3100 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, Texas. James was a loving husband and father and a passionate football coach. He was born Aug. 10, 1929, in Quanah, Texas, to Emmett and Melba Brewer. James married Joyce Bankston Brewer Oct. 3, 1953, in Weatherford, Texas. They adopted two sons, Steve Brewer in 1962 and Scott Brewer in 1965. James played football at North Side High School in Fort Worth, Texas. He then played football for the University of Texas where he made the Football Hall of Fame. After college, he played for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1952. In 1953, he was stationed in Germany for the U.S. Army Special Services. After the Army, James coached football for 45 years in the Fort Worth ISD, UTA and UNT. SURVIVORS: Wife of 65 years, Joyce; sons, Steve and wife, Stephanie, and Scott and wife, Angela; and his grandchildren, Justine, Blaise, Zack and Jordan.