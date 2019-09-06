|
|
James Edward Doyle ARLINGTON -- James E. Doyle, M.D. passed peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. SERVICES: Celebration of Life Mass at Saint Maria Goretti Catholic Church, September 6, 2019 at 11 a.m., 1200 S Davis Dr., Arlington, Texas 76013 with interment, reception and refreshments afterward at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Dr., Arlington, Texas 76012 MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans, Catholic Charities or . Dr. Doyle was born on March 30, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio to George T. and Helen K. Doyle and was known to friends and family as Jim. Dr. Doyle lived an extraordinary life and while he was fun and charming, he was also accomplished and he was a devout Catholic. He graduated from St. Edwards Catholic High School in Cleveland, Ohio. And was accepted to Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine in Chicago, Ill. while he was a junior in college. He was a professional heavy boxer while attending college with 10 professional fights and retired undefeated. He continued his education and training and became board certified in both general surgery and plastic surgery working at the Cleveland Clinic and UTMB in Galveston. Dr Doyle worked closely with his mentor Steve Lewis, M.D. in Galveston and helped set up the Shriners Burn Hospital. He was a captain in the United States Air Force and served as Chief of Surgery at Tinker Air Force Base. In 1972, Dr. Doyle began private practice in Arlington, Texas and enjoyed serving the community until his retirement in 2007. In addition to his professional career, Jim was an avid pilot and airplane builder, model and full sized, built from plans, no kits. Jim also was very involved in wildlife preservation, particularly in the repair and rehabilitation of injured birds of prey. He became a master falconer and was instrumental in re-establishing the Harris hawk population of West Texas while working with the Phoenix Society. Jim married the love of his life, Therese Marie Humenik on 09/03/55 and she was his partner in all of his adventures through 48 years of marriage before her death in 2004. Together Jim and Terry had 5 children and enjoyed a loving relationship with all until death. Jim is predeceased by his wife, Therese Marie; his daughter, Loretta Ann; and his son, also James E. Doyle. SURVIVORS: He is survived by daughters, Colleen Marie Doyle, Therese (Terry) Doyle Stinson and Danny and Robin Ann Rosen and Mitchell; daughter-in-law, Pamela L Doyle; grandchildren, Brandon D. Stinson and Andrea, Kingslea G. Lyons, Darcy L. Doyle and Audrey R. Rosen; and great-granddaughters, Rylan B. Stinson and Emma G. Stinson. He is also survived by his brothers, George T. Doyle and Barb, John P. Doyle, and Thomas Doyle and Debby along with many loving nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 6, 2019