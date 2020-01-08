Home

James "Jim" Edward Jarrett FORT WORTH -- James "Jim" Edward Jarrett, after a long battle with ALS, passed away on January 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m., Sat., Jan. 11, Connell Baptist Church, Bentley Hall, Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, if so desired, donations can be made to the ALS Association Texas Chapter. Jim was born January 13, 1947 in Clarksville, TX. He spent four years in the Air Force, stationed at Webb Air base and Oscan airbase in South Korea. After leaving the Air Force, he was employed by American Airlines for thirty years and then moved to Jacob Engineering retiring in 2017. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Mary Jarrett and two sisters Sue Lewis and Linda Shattuck. SURVIVORS: His wife of 54 years, Deann; daughter, Devin Love and husband, Mark; son, Matthew and partner, Ashlie. In addition, he's survived by his two precious grandsons, Aiden and Madden; sister, Jackie Cagle and husband, Randy; brother, Joe Jarrett and wife, Christi Jarrett; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to acknowledge special family friends Nate Brown and Brooke and Maya Gore. We would also like to thank Angel Hands for their loving care.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 8, 2020
