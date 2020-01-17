Home

James Edward Love ARLINGTON -- James Edward Love, 46, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 in Arlington. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m., Fri., Jan. 17, Good Shepherd United Methodist, 2020 S. Collins St., Arlington. James was born on April 22, 1973 in Arlington to Delbert Henry Love and Virginia Fisher Love. He graduated from Sam Houston High School and attended The University of Texas at Arlington. He was preceded in death by his father, D.H. Love. SURVIVORS: Mother, Virginia Love; sister, Kelley Waller and husband, Artie; nephew, Trey Waller; niece, Katelyn Waller; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 17, 2020
