James Edward Smith RICHLAND HILLS--James Edward Smith passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. SERVICE: No services are planned at this time. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in James' name to a local food bank, or other charity. James was born June 27, 1940, in Abilene, Texas, to Ed and Rencie Freeman Smith. He graduated from Monterrey High School, Lubbock, Texas, in 1958. James was a Union Sheet Metal Worker, retired and a member of the Sheet Metal Worker's Local Union 68 for over 50 years. James was preceded in death by wife, Norma Ruth Richardson Smith; son, Daryl Wayne Smith; father, Ed Smith; and mother, Rencie Freeman Smith. SURVIVORS: His son, Michael L. Smith and wife, Elizabeth, of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Ethan R. Robertson and wife, Rebecca, of Jacksonville, Fla., Caitlin M. Smith of Austin, Texas, and Zachary W. Smith of Fort Worth; nieces, Sherri Smith Jobe of Lubbock, Texas, and Kelly Kimble of Wolfforth, Texas; nephews, Zane Richardson of Lubbock, Texas, and Cale Richardson of Austin, Texas; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 24, 2020.