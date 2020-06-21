James Edwin "Pops" McMinn NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, James Edwin "Pops" McMinn, loving husband, father and grandfather, went to be with the Lord at the age of 83. SERVICE: Graveside: 3 p.m., Monday, June 22, at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park, Colleyville. Family visitation will be prior to the service at Lucas Funeral Home, Hurst, TX from 12:30-2 p.m. James was born on October 22, 1936 in Hale Center, Texas to Robert and Eva McMinn. He graduated from Hale Center High in 1955. James was in the US Army and worked for the National Security Association. He was Vice President at Waples Platter Grocery Wholesale. After retiring, he worked at the World Bible Translation Center in shipping and receiving. James loved serving at The Hills Church, setting up sound prior to worship services and classes for many years. He also volunteered at the Community Enrichment Center for years until his health prevented him from doing so. He loved playing 42, making strawberry ice cream, the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Community Enrichment Center, 6250 NE Loop 820, North Richland Hills, Texas 76180, cechope.org. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Betty and Jerry. SURVIVORS: James is survived by his wife of 59 years, Reba; his son, Shaen McKnight & wife, Paulette; his daughter, Devon McCain & husband, Jeff; his granddaughter, Carson McCain Gray & husband, Preston; his grandson, Graham McCain; brothers, Kenneth McMinn & wife Sidney and Larry McMinn & wife, Paula along with many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 21, 2020.