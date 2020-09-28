1/1
James Eide
1932 - 2020
James Eide
August 9, 1932 - September 23, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - James Franklin Eide, 88, Loving Husband,Dad,Grandpa and Papa went to be with his Lord on September 23, 2020.
James was born on August 9,1932 outside Beresford S.D. to Julian and Beatrice (Anderberg) Eide. He attended grades1-8 at Pleasant Valley rural school and graduated from Beresford High School in 1950. He spent time in the U.S. Air Force from 1952-1956 at Travis Air Force Base where he was in the air police.
In 1955 he married the love of his life Lavon Hass in the Beresford Methodist Church. After his discharge they returned to Beresford to farm. Three sons were born to this union. He moved his family to Texas in 1969 where he worked in plastics for the Snow Corporation and Texstar as a foreman. He retired in 1995 and there never was a man who enjoyed his retirement more. He loved his backyard and fixing things. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife,relatives and friends. He was a member of the Forest Hill Methodist Church where he was a trustee for many years.
James is survived by his three sons Joel (Shelly) Eide Keller TX, Jay (Barbara) Eide Waco TX,Jon (Gina) Eide Granbury TX Eight Grandchildren Tasha,Tamara, Amber (Josh), Jon Daniel,Chad (Lacey), Erin (Mitch), Danielle (Jeremy) and Eric (Chelsea) He had 14 Great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2012 after 56 years of marriage, his parents and two brothers.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity. A memorial service will be held at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery later.


Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
