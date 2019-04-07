|
James Emory Poe FORT WORTH--James Emory Poe, 73, lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday at Southcliff Baptist Church. Interment follows service. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Jim was born July 20, 1945, in Lakeland, Fla., to Alfred and Dorothy Taylor Poe. Upon discharge from the U.S. Navy, he attended Florida State University and joined the United States Junior Chamber. He served as president of the Florida Jaycees, National Champlain for the U.S. Jaycees, and president of the Minnesota JC International (JCI) Senate. He married Dauphinais Robinson in 1989. Jim retired from Citi Group after 15 years and in 2004, opened a financial services firm in Fort Worth. Jim served as treasurer of the Moslah Shriners, Masons and Moslah Shrine Bedouins. He enjoyed traveling, reading, and boating. Jim was preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife, Dauphinais Poe; daughters, Lisa Poe (Matt Fiore), Lara Norman (Dwayne), Daniella Savoie (Jacob), Corrine Fancher (Dallas), Britni Levensailor (Lance), and Monique Levensailor (Stephen); and 11 grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 7, 2019