James Ervin Schroeder, DVM FORT WORTH--James Ervin Schroeder passed from this life into eternal life on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. SERVICE: Services to celebrate his life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in the sanctuary of Christ Chapel Bible Church, 3740 Birchman Ave., Fort Worth, Texas 76107. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in James' honor to the Texas A&M Medical Foundation, Veterinary Medicine or a . If you attend the service, feel free to wear Texas A&M maroon to honor James' love for the Aggies. Born Aug. 4, 1941, in Winters, Texas to Erwin and Beatrice Schroeder, James inherited his daddy's love for creation and his enthusiasm for hard work. After graduating from Winters High School, he enrolled at Texas A&M College Station, joining the Corps of Cadets, and then graduated from Texas A&M Veterinary School. James accepted a veterinary position in San Angelo, where he doctored a cute, little dog named Betsy, owned by Jan Breedlove. It was love at first sight. A man of action and decision, he proposed after two weeks of courting, and they were married 10 weeks later. James and Jan spent two years in Wisconsin where James was commissioned by the U.S. Army to oversee the quality of meat and cheese food production for the troops stationed in Vietnam. He was discharged in March of 1968 with the rank of captain and moved with his bride to Fort Worth, Texas. They made their home in the Ridglea Hills neighborhood close to his job at the Ridglea Animal Hospital. They joined Ridglea Country Club and took up tennis, making many friends on and off the court. A few years later, he would establish his own practice at Hulen Hills, and then practices in other locations (Granbury, Lovell Avenue, and, most recently, Camp Bowie) under his own name, Schroeder Veterinary Hospital. James was a member of Rotary International, the Fort Worth A&M Club, Bible Study Fellowship, St. John Lutheran Church Winters, St. Paul Lutheran Church, McKinney Bible Church, and Christ Chapel Bible Church. James was energetic and disciplined in all areas of his life: family, work, community, and faith. He was faithful in serving his wife, family, staff, clients, neighbors, and all their pets. He particularly loved people, good conversations, and Texas A&M football. He did not particularly love good conversation during football, however, and his grandchildren learned the art of talking during commercials. The family is especially grateful for all the support extended over the past six months. James thoroughly enjoyed reading the cards and texts sent to him and Jan when news of his illness spread. We are confident his energy and spirits were lifted by your prayers. SURVIVORS: James is survived by his darling of 54, wife, Jan; sons, Jim (Melissa), Ben (Jessika); sisters, Sylvia Richie, Linda June (Vernon) Castle; grandchildren, Colson, Browen, Blake, Sam, Claire, and Caroline; nephews, Lundgren (Susan) Richie, Talman (Suzan) Richie, Curtis (Laura) Castle; nieces, Alice Castle and Bailey (John) Perryman; and dog, Happy. James did not let biology limit his family and loved the children of his best tennis and ski partner, Dr. George Platt, as his own: Kelly (Mike) Hurst, Connie (Andy) Erickson, and Andy (Angie) Platt. He also considered himself a blessed man because of the close relationship he had with bonus daughters, Jill Winn, Daphne Fernstrom, Kristi Mack (Stan) Amyett, and Amelia (Nick) Pagano.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020