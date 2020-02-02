|
James F. Cox Sr. GRANBURY--James F. Cox Sr. of Granbury, Texas, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. FUNERAL: Private family service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . James was born May 16, 1948, in Butler, Ga., He was 71 years old. James proudly served his country as a United States Marine from 1966 1968. He loved his grandkids, great-grandkids and sometimes his own kids. He also loved his dogs and his junk. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed traveling to the races, people watching, deep-sea fishing and work, work, work. He enjoyed waking people up at ungodly hours in the morning to go have breakfast, and he rarely passed up a Waffle House. One of his favorite pastimes was finding ways to aggravate the people he loved and cared about, and he always had a joke ready at your expense. So, if he ever gave you a hard time, or ever called you a name or two; chances are, he cared about you. He was a tell-it-like-it-is kind of guy and always gave you his opinion, even if you didn't want it. Although he was known for being cantankerous and a little rough around the edges, he had a big heart and tried to help everyone he knew. Those who knew him, knew that when you needed him, he was always there. He will always be remembered and greatly missed. James was preceded in death by his parents, Homer Dorsey Cox and Mary Myrtis Cox. SURVIVORS: He was survived by his longtime friend and companion, Dee Goodnight; children, Ronald Cox and wife, Debbie, Jeff Cox and wife, Angela, Tater and wife, Sunny, James F. Cox Jr. and wife, Carol; grandchildren, Rachel Beal and husband, Bobby, Christa Sheffield and husband, Grady White, Kayla Jordan and husband, Chase, Maddy Cox, Ashley Reagan, Robert Reagan Jr., Sophie Cox; great-grandchildren, Bailey and Mason Beal, Rustin Jordan, Laityn, Shaylie, and Kannon. "Hats off to Willie."
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 2, 2020