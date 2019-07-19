|
James F. Thornburg FORT WORTH -- M/Sgt. James "Jim" Franklin Thornburg, 80, grew his wings and flew to Heaven, Sunday, July 14, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Saturday at Westworth Baptist Temple, 206 Koldin Lane, Fort Worth, Texas 76114, with Dr. Bob Mayberry officiating. Jim was born in Wister, Oklahoma on Nov. 28, 1938. He graduated as Valedictorian from Panola High School. Jim retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Master Sergeant. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Hunnicutt; step-father, Cecil Hunnicutt; and siblings, Linda Bodiford, Mae Crabtree and Peggy Sue Hunnicutt. SURVIVORS: Ex-wife, Mary Thornburg and partner, Phil Godin; daughters, Melissa Becerra and husband, Roy Wagner, Debbie Adams and husband, Kurt, and Sherry McKinney; son, Brian Thornburg and wife, Michelle; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Larry Thornburg, Fred Thornburg, Robert Hunnicutt, Ed Hunnicutt, and Rickie Hunnicutt.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 19, 2019