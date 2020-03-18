|
James "Rusty" Fair BURLESON--James "Rusty" Fair, 68, of Burleson passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home Chapel, 518 S.W. Johnson Ave., Burleson. David Fair will officiate. Visitation will be prior to funeral services. Burial follows in Burleson Memorial Cemetery. Rusty was born June 19, 1951, in Cleburne, Texas, to Carl and Nina Fair. He grew up in Burleson, and graduated from Burleson High School in 1969. He earned an Associate Degree in Electronics from TCJC. Rusty worked over 30 years in telecom/manufacturing where he became an engineering manager. Rusty was the training officer for the Burleson VFD for over 10 years. Rusty was an avid fisherman, an artist, loved to cook, and enjoyed playing softball, as well as bowling. Rusty was preceded in death by his son, Scott, and father, Carl. SURVIVORS: His wife of 48 years, Kay; mother, Nina; brothers, David (Linda), Phillip (Michelle); sister, Louise Cole (Robert); son, Bryan (Paula); daughter-in-law, Kim; grandchildren, Wyatt and Lacy.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 18, 2020