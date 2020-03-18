Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home
518 SW Johnson Ave
Burleson, TX 76028
(817) 295-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for James Fair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Rusty" Fair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Rusty" Fair Obituary
James "Rusty" Fair BURLESON--James "Rusty" Fair, 68, of Burleson passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home Chapel, 518 S.W. Johnson Ave., Burleson. David Fair will officiate. Visitation will be prior to funeral services. Burial follows in Burleson Memorial Cemetery. Rusty was born June 19, 1951, in Cleburne, Texas, to Carl and Nina Fair. He grew up in Burleson, and graduated from Burleson High School in 1969. He earned an Associate Degree in Electronics from TCJC. Rusty worked over 30 years in telecom/manufacturing where he became an engineering manager. Rusty was the training officer for the Burleson VFD for over 10 years. Rusty was an avid fisherman, an artist, loved to cook, and enjoyed playing softball, as well as bowling. Rusty was preceded in death by his son, Scott, and father, Carl. SURVIVORS: His wife of 48 years, Kay; mother, Nina; brothers, David (Linda), Phillip (Michelle); sister, Louise Cole (Robert); son, Bryan (Paula); daughter-in-law, Kim; grandchildren, Wyatt and Lacy.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -