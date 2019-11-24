|
James Frank Bankston EVERMAN--James Frank Bankston, "Jim," 81, formerly of Everman, Texas, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. He was born in Moran, Texas, on Sept. 9, 1938. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov, 26, 2019, at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. prior to service at Laurel Land. Interment: Everman Cemetery in Everman, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, Jim requested that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. The family wishes to thank the staff at Bridgewater Care Center (formerly Arbor House) in Granbury and Community Hospice for loving Pop so well.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 24, 2019