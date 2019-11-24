Home

Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Visitation
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
View Map
James Frank Bankston


1938 - 2019
James Frank Bankston EVERMAN--James Frank Bankston, "Jim," 81, formerly of Everman, Texas, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. He was born in Moran, Texas, on Sept. 9, 1938. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov, 26, 2019, at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. prior to service at Laurel Land. Interment: Everman Cemetery in Everman, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, Jim requested that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. The family wishes to thank the staff at Bridgewater Care Center (formerly Arbor House) in Granbury and Community Hospice for loving Pop so well.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 24, 2019
