James Franklin "Jim" Easdon CLEBURNE--James Franklin "Jim" Easdon, 85, of Cleburne, Texas, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at Westhill Church of Christ. Burial: Cleburne Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the funeral home. Jim was born Oct. 22, 1934, in Cleburne, Texas, the youngest of nine children to Tom and Marry E. Wiggins Easdon. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters: Raymond Easdon, Juanita Easdon, Lucille Perry, Alice Reeves, Pansy Hopper, Louise Hearne, TC Easdon, "the twins" Bud and "Sis" Easdon. SURVIVORS: His wife, Charlie Dell Easdon; his son, Brent Easdon and wife, Kim, of Cleburne; his daughter, Andrea Coleman and husband, Rick, of Cleburne; grandchildren, Dakota Easdon and wife, Katie, Sierra Jiles and husband, Ben, Taylor and Allison Coleman; great-granddaughters, Elle Easdon and Blakely Jiles; and many, many other relatives and friends.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store