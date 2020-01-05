Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
James Frederick Bell KENNEDALE--James Frederick Bell, 48, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Arlington. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Itasca Cemetery, Itasca. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the funeral home. James was born March 8, 1971, in Fort Worth. He worked for Grubbs Infiniti Grapevine. James married Heather Wells on June 25, 2016, in Kennedale. James was preceded in death by his grandparents, LC and Etheline Frederick; aunt, Pauline Johnson; and grandparents-in-law, Michael and Ann Pennington. SURVIVORS: Wife, Heather Bell; children, Jamie Bell, Crystal Bell, Christian Bell, Austin Bell and Walker Bell; mother, Joyce Bell; one grandchild; aunt, Norma Duncan; and numerous family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020
