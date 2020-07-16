James Frederick Zahm FORT WORTH -- James Frederick Zahm, 88, a longtime resident of Fort Worth, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 3601 Altamesa, Fort Worth. Rosary: 9:40 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Interment: 12:30 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Park. James Frederick Zahm was born Jan. 4, 1932, in Huntington, Ind. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, and worked as a salesman for his career. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed his family, traveling, investing and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will always be remembered for his smile, sense of humor, willingness to help others. He will be greatly missed. Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Carol Humbert Zahm. The family would like to thank all those who gave such loving care and friendship to Jim during his time at the Vantage and those at St. Gabriel Hospice & Palliative Care. SURVIVORS: Children, Carla A. Clements and husband, Larry and Scott J. Zahm and wife, Laura of Vancouver, Wash.; grandchildren, Adrienne Makens and husband, Bill, Justin Clements and wife, Sarah and Devon Zahm and Michael Zahm; four great-grandchildren, Claire, Avery and Sydney Makens and Annabelle Clements; brother, Jack Zahm of Huntington, Ind.; and nephews and nieces.