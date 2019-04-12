James "Jimmy" George James "Jimmy" George of Burkburnett, Texas, aged 63, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, surrounded by his daughters and loved ones. Known to his family and friends as a practical joker, he is also remembered for being a hard worker and man of faith. After 12 years in the U.S. Air Force, he retired to continue his work in aviation in other ways. He assembled F-16's and worked on flight simulators as a technician. He was employed by Delaware Resource Group on Sheppard Air Force Base at the time of his death. Jimmy always had a bit of technology to tinker with and enjoyed working on cars and trucks as well. Jimmy was preceded in death by his father Robert, his mother Bernice, and brothers, Jerry and Joe. The remaining family is comforted by their faith that these loved ones have welcomed him into Heaven. Surviving family includes his Border Collie Jenny, his two daughters, Jennifer (Mike) Delgado and Heidi (LauraMay) George, two grandchildren, Alek and Aiden, sisters Elisabeth Hrzic, Jean (Ed) Smootz, Helen (Gary) Zanetti, Margie (Roo) Peaster, brother Roy (Denise) George, sister-in-law Teri George and many nieces and nephews that he loved like his own children. Services will be held at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery at 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75211 on Friday, June 21st, at 2:30 p.m.



